 Vodafone NZ adds capacity to cope with data surge - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Vodafone NZ adds capacity to cope with data surge

09 APR 2020

Vodafone New Zealand upgraded 4G base stations around the country and added spectrum to boost internet capacity to handle a spike in data usage spurred by Covid-19 (coronavirus)-related lockdown measures.

In a statement Tony Baird, director of wholesale and infrastructure, said the company is investing in numerous urgent projects, including working with Nokia to boost capacity at 265 4G cell sites and adding new spectrum in the 2.6GHz band.

He said Vodafone NZ teams “are working overtime with lots of late nights on our networks, we’re buying new software and adding extra technology into the mix to avoid online traffic jams”.

Baird said Dense Air, a provider of small cell services with spectrum assets in New Zealand, had loaned the operator its 2.6GHz spectrum for three months. He noted this would be used in rural areas as well as urban, but took the opportunity to highlight coverage issues in less populated parts of the country required a longer-term approach, with “no silver bullet” to boosting service availability.

The operator also is working with various government agencies on additional ways to increase internet capacity.

Usage surge
He said online data continues to be 20 per cent higher across the country than pre-lockdown levels, with spikes of up to 30 per cent. The time spent on voice calls is 60 per cent higher.

SMS traffic is down 25 per cent, as customers turn to online messaging services including WhatsApp and Facebook messenger.

Baird also highlighted a surge in consumption in rural areas after the operator began offering unlimited free data from midnight to 9am, with usage up 40 per cent during those hours.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

NZ operators adapt retail model during lockdown

Vodafone NZ turns on 5G in major cities

Spark, Vodafone NZ introduce 5G service
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: The deal we’ve all been waiting for

Mobile Mix: Pandemic doesn’t stop the P Series

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association