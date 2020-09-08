 Vodafone IoT platform debuts in New Zealand - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Vodafone IoT platform debuts in New Zealand

08 SEP 2020

Vodafone New Zealand launched an end-to-end IoT system for enterprises to manage IoT assets, giving local businesses the option to connect with Vodafone Group’s global platform as they expand outside of the country.

In a statement, the operator said Connect by xone is a localised version of Vodafone Group’s Global Data Service Platform (GDSP), which manages more than 100 million IoT connections around the world.

Michelle Sharp, Vodafone New Zealand’s head of IoT, said it is enabling more businesses to adopt IoT technology by giving them more visibility and control over connections.

“We are seeing many incredible innovations in the IoT field, driving more efficient, safer and more sustainable businesses and communities.”

For businesses with IoT assets located around the world, Sharp said the GDSP is ideal, while its local platform is best-suited for the vast majority of businesses with all of their connections in New Zealand.

She noted as businesses grow and start to use their IoT devices overseas, the platform can scale to support other assets through integration with the GDSP.

The operator counts more than 1.6 million IoT connections, including energy meters, sensors, medical equipment and tracking assets.

Vodafone New Zealand is owned by New Zealand-based Infratil and Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management and is a partner market in the Vodafone Group.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

