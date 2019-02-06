 Vodafone Idea talks-up integration progress - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Vodafone Idea talks-up integration progress

06 FEB 2019

Vodafone Idea announced network integration efforts were ahead of schedule with the company on track to reach business synergy targets two years earlier than initially anticipated.

During its first full quarterly results since the company was created out of what was Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, it reported progress across all aspects of uniting the businesses.

However, the tough market conditions in India experienced by its two constituent operators continued.

In the three months to end-December 2018 (fiscal Q3 2019), the company made a loss of INR50 billion ($699 million) compared with an estimated loss of INR14 billion in the same quarter of 2017, taking results from operations which now make-up the new company.

Vodafone Idea said the two figures are not directly comparable and included a number of impairments.

During fiscal Q3 it spent INR7.43 billion on merger costs, took a charge of INR350 million on “network realignment” and incurred a number of other one-off costs.

The company added synergies of merging the two operators are expected to achieve run-rate savings of INR84 billion during its 2021 financial year, two years ahead of the target set when the merger was announced in March 2017.

Network integration was said to be ahead of target and it has completed harmonisation of tariffs between the two brands. It added the company would “shortly” complete integration of distribution channels, retail footprint and customer service operations.

Vodafone Idea CEO Balesh Sharma said: “We are moving faster than expected on integration, specifically on the network front, and are well on track to deliver synergy targets.”

The merger was completed at the end of August 2018, creating the largest operator in India by connections and displacing former leader Bharti Airtel in the process.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Airtel points to 4G, Africa growth despite profit drop

Vodafone Idea fundraising plan cleared

Vodafone Idea seeks spectrum payment extension
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Oppo ‘oping for UK success

Mobile Mix: Huawei maintains Honor in France

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association