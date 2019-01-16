 Vodafone Idea facing tower fees claim - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Vodafone Idea facing tower fees claim

16 JAN 2019

Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers, the largest tower company in India, claim Vodafone Idea owes them a total of INR45 billion ($632 million) for reducing the number of tenancies per site since its merger, The Economic Times (ET) reported.

Indus Towers is a joint venture between Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea’s two major shareholders.

The country’s largest operator by subscribers, formed in August, disputes the claim, arguing it merely converted two tenancies on a site into one with a higher loading, a source told ET.

A representative for Vodafone Idea, which allocated INR10 billion to cover any penalties it may incur for early tenancy exits, said it couldn’t comment on the private matter between the operator and its business partners.

The country’s tower industry has been hit hard by consolidation among mobile operators (down to five players from ten about a year ago) with co-locations declining sharply and revenue plummeting. In Q3 2018 Bharti Infratel’s co-locations were down 17.2 per cent year-on-year to about 78,000, and Indus Tower’s were 23.3 per cent lower at 229,960.

Analyst company Crisil estimates rentals per tower in India will decrease by between 7 per cent and 9 per cent in fiscal 2019 (ending 30 March).

Vodafone Idea plans to sell its 11 per cent interest in Indus Towers, valued at an estimated INR50 billion, to reduce its debt of INR1.26 trillion.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Jio adds 10.5M subs as rivals record losses

India pushes spectrum auction dates back

Airtel amenable to Vodafone Idea fibre share
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association