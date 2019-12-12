 Vodafone Idea denies holding asset sale talks - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Vodafone Idea denies holding asset sale talks

12 DEC 2019

Vodafone Idea denied reports it was discussing the sale of fibre and data centre assets with investment companies as part of efforts to meet revised government tax demands.

In a statement, the operator shot down stories regarding discussions with Brookfield Asset Management and Edelweiss Group, noting any decision by its board would be swiftly disclosed to the stock exchange.

India’s second-largest operator by subscribers faces charges of INR400 billion ($5.7 billion) following a Supreme Court ruling over the definition of adjusted gross revenue.

The operator last month announced it intends to raise funds from its fibre-optic and data centre businesses.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, the company’s chairman, last week warned the operator would shut down if it doesn’t get government relief from the fees.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Vodafone Idea faces closure threat

Blog: Stressed India operators need long-term remedy

Intelligence Brief: Mobile in India – Frontline gains mask underlying pains
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Aloha from Hawaii

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association