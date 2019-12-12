Vodafone Idea denies holding asset sale talks - Mobile World Live

Vodafone Idea denied reports it was discussing the sale of fibre and data centre assets with investment companies as part of efforts to meet revised government tax demands.
In a statement, the operator shot down stories regarding discussions with Brookfield Asset Management and Edelweiss Group, noting any decision by its board would be swiftly disclosed to the stock exchange.
India’s second-largest operator by subscribers faces charges of INR400 billion ($5.7 billion) following a Supreme Court ruling over the definition of adjusted gross revenue.
The operator last month announced it intends to raise funds from its fibre-optic and data centre businesses.
Kumar Mangalam Birla, the company's chairman, last week warned the operator would shut down if it doesn't get government relief from the fees.