 Vodafone Idea chairman Birla steps down - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Vodafone Idea chairman Birla steps down

05 AUG 2021

Kumar Mangalam Birla resigned as chairman of Vodafone Idea, days after revealing his company was willing to divest its stake in the Indian operator over concerns about its ability to resurface from troubled waters.

Vodafone Idea’s board informed the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) it had accepted Birla’s resignation yesterday (4 August), with current non-executive director Himanshu Kapania lined up as his replacement.

Kapania brings 25 years of industry experience to the role and he was recommended by Aditya Birla Group.

Vodafone Idea’s board also accepted a nomination from Aditya Birla Group for Sushil Agarwal to be appointed as an additional director of the operator, effective immediately.

Earlier this week, Indian press reported Birla offered to let the government or another capable body take over Aditya Birla Group’s stake in Vodafone Idea.

The operator has struggled financially for years and is involved in a long-running spat with India’s government over adjusted gross revenue tax.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

India top court deprives operators of AGR hopes

Vodafone Idea warns on debt payments

Cisco, Vodafone Idea target network efficiency boost
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association