 Vision Fund gains drive SoftBank profit to $6B - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Vision Fund gains drive SoftBank profit to $6B

09 NOV 2020

Japan-based SoftBank Group booked a profit of $6.07 billion in its fiscal Q2 ending 30 September, driven by a surge in the value of its Vision Funds.

Net income in the quarter ending 30 September hit JPY627.5 billion, rebounding from a loss of JPY700.2 billion in the same period a year earlier. Net sales increased 4.5 per cent year-on-year to JPY1.35 trillion.

The Vision Fund and Vision Fund 2 posted gains of JPY1.04 trillion, while other investments saw income increase JPY81.2 billion, recovering from a loss of JPY1.43 trillion on investments in the same period in 2019.

The gain in Vision Fund 2 was led by the rising value of China-based real estate start-up KE Holding, which was listed in August. SoftBank said the fund recorded an unrealised gain of JPY537 billion on the online platform.

SoftBank launched the $100 billion Vision Fund in 2017, investing in 83 tech start-ups and kicked off a second similar fund in 2019. In the January to March period, SoftBank wrote down the valuations of companies in the funds such as Uber and WeWork by billions.

The fiscal Q2 results were dampened by a $2 billion loss in its asset management unit holding a range of listed tech companies due to derivative losses, Nikkei Asia Review reported.

In March, the group approved plans to sell up to JPY4.5 trillion of assets to reduce its massive debt and buy-back JPY2 trillion worth of shares.

Its share repurchases in 2020 reached JPY179.4 billion as of 31 October after buying back shares valued at JP139.3 billion in October.

The Japanese conglomerate announced in September a $40 billion deal to sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia, while in August it outlined plans to sell another portion of its domestic mobile business, seeking to raise $12.6 billion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Quarterly profit eases pressure on SoftBank

SoftBank Corp bullish on full year outlook

Nvidia sniffs around Arm
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association