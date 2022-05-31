Vingroup inks advanced computing deal with Intel

Vietnam conglomerate Vingroup forged a wide-ranging agreement with Intel to jointly develop advanced computing technologies including 5G-enabled smart city and building applications, IoT manufacturing systems, and cloud and AI services.

In a statement, Vingroup noted the collaboration is part of its continued effort to work with top-tier global suppliers which can support its manufacturing development.

Under the agreement, the companies will explore opportunities for 5G-enabled smart city services and jointly develop a computing platform for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) based on Mobileye technology and infotainment systems which deliver a “unique in-vehicle experience”.

Mobileye was acquired by Intel in 2017 and is a DAS leader.

Le Thi Thu Thuy, vice chair of Vingroup, said the company aims to create a “smarter and more sustainable future for everyone” through such partnerships.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger noted the collaboration could help deliver “needed technology innovations for safer roads, more sustainable manufacturing and smarter cities”.

During a visit to Vietnam last week, Gelsinger met with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi.

In 2020, Vingroup’s handset subsidiary VinSmart claimed it completed development of its first 5G smartphone under a collaboration with Qualcomm.