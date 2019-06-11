 Vingroup expands smartphone production capacity - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MOBILE 360 – INTELLIGENT CONNECTIVITY IN LATIN AMERICA
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Vingroup expands smartphone production capacity

11 JUN 2019

Vingroup, the largest listed company in Vietnam, prepared for a surge in overseas demand for smartphones by breaking ground on a second factory in Hanoi.

The company said the plant will open in August, initially with capacity to produce 23 million handsets per year, with a peak potential output of 125 million units expected to be reached in early 2020.

This is more than 25-times the number Vingroup can produce in its current factory: CEO Nguyen Viet Quang said in a statement the company is expanding after receiving numerous orders “from major partners from Europe and America”.

In addition to handsets, the company said it will invest in factories to produce connected products including smart TVs and IoT devices. It also approached makers of chipsets and components to an effort to gain control of the supply chain.

With costs rising in China and the threat of a protracted trade war with the US, many international handset vendors shifted production to Vietnam.

Samsung and LG Electronics both make smartphones in the country for the global market, with the former reducing its reliance on facilities in China.

LG reportedly plans to halt mobile phone manufacturing in its home market and shift production to an existing plant in Vietnam.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Asia Briefs: China Telecom targets 3M 4G subs, Dtac pushes data roaming & more
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile 360 Latin America: Event highlights

Mobile Mix: Trade, Tennis and Tequila

Mobile Mix: We’ve got Seoul (and security)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association