Viettel unit Mytel trials 5G in Myanmar - Mobile World Live

 Viettel unit Mytel trials 5G in Myanmar
HomeAsiaNews

Viettel unit Mytel trials 5G in Myanmar

12 AUG 2019

Mytel, the fourth-largest mobile operator in Myanmar, conducted 5G technical trials on the 3.5GHz band and is gearing up to launch commercial service after it deploys sufficient network infrastructure.

The operator, a joint venture between Vietnam-headquartered Viettel and a consortium of local companies in Myanmar, said in a statement the tests achieved peak downloads speeds of 1.6Gb/s and were the first 5G technology trials in the country.

Mytel started operations in June 2018 after being awarded the country’s fourth mobile licence in January 2017. It had 4.3 million 2G and 4G subscribers at end-June, giving it nearly a 7 per cent market share, GSMA Intelligence data showed.

Military-run Viettel also conducted 5G tests in Vietnam and Cambodia.

Its mobile unit in Cambodia Metfone signed an agreement with the country’s state-owned operator to share IT infrastructure and start 5G trials in July.

After receiving a trial licence in January to use the 3.8GHz and 28GHz bands for tests in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Viettel said it made the first 5G call in Vietnam in mid-May.

Viettel’s parent company runs mobile operations in ten countries in addition to Vietnam, where it is the market leader with a 41 per cent market share.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

