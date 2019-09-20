 Viettel, Nokia pilot 5G in Ho Chi Minh City - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Viettel, Nokia pilot 5G in Ho Chi Minh City

20 SEP 2019

Vietnam-headquartered Viettel deployed an end-to-end 5G network in a district of the country’s largest metropolitan area, Ho Chi Minh City, using gear from Nokia.

In a statement, Nokia said it was able to deploy the network quickly by using the operator’s existing LTE footprint. It installed ten 5G base stations in the area and upgraded the entire infrastructure covering radio access, cloud packet core and transmission to the next-generation technology.

The companies said they will use the pilot to evaluate the spectrum used, coverage area and application of 5G before full commercialisation in 2020.

Tao Duc Thang, deputy general director of Viettel’s telecoms group, said: “The official broadcast of 5G in Ho Chi Minh City is an important milestone in Viettel’s strategy to make Vietnam one of the first countries in the world to commercialise 5G services.”

Together with Ericsson, the military-run operator in May demonstrated the first 5G connection in Vietnam. The operator, with a 41 per cent market share by subscribers, received a trial licence in January to use the 3.8GHz and 28GHz bands for tests in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, and has already invested about $40 million in 5G.

Viettel CEO Le Dang Dung recently said it would not use 5G equipment from Chinese vendors, noting “reports that it’s not safe to use Huawei”.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Docomo trials 5G for Rugby World Cup

Australia committee to study 5G deployments

Huawei boss insists 5G sale would boost competition
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei loses a Mate in Google

Mobile Mix: Biting into Apple’s big bash

Video Feature: Apple iPhone 11 Event – in under 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association