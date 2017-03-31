English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Viettel gears up for nationwide 4G launch

31 MAR 2017

Vietnam’s largest mobile operator Viettel is aggressively rolling out its 4G infrastructure with plans to have nationwide coverage next month when it launches service.

Tao Duc Thang, deputy general director of Viettel Group (pictured), said the operator had deployed 16,000 4G base stations by early March and plans to have 36,000 4G sites in place sometime in April, when “we will be ready to put our service into operation”.

Viettel reached 70 per cent population coverage in just four months and after six months plans to have 4G service in all provinces and cities, covering 95 per cent of the population, even in remote areas, he said.

Thang noted it took Viettel eight years to build out its 3G infrastructure, which was smaller than its planned 4G network.

While not giving a specific date to officially launch nationwide 4G service, the operator said in mid-March it was working out 4G plans to submit to the Department of Telecoms for approval.

The country’s third largest mobile operator VinaPhone launched 4G services on Phu Quoc Island in November, making it the first in the country to offer commercial LTE service, albeit on a small scale.

But operators are currently only offering subscribers free 4G SIMs, with the Ministry of Information and Communications advising operators to review their 4G subscription packages during the initial launch phase.

MIC issued 4G licences in the 1.8GHz band to four mobile operators last October.

Thang said it is already planning ahead to when 4G usage soars and is asking MIC to consider adding the 2.6GHz band to help it boost its 4G capacity.

Military-run Viettel, with 51 million subscribers in Vietnam and a 37 per cent market share, also has mobile operations in nine other countries and launched 4G services in Cambodia, Laos, East Timor, Burundi, Haiti and Peru.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Smart steps up Philippines LTE rollout plan

4G growth fuels strong 2016 for China Mobile

Asia Briefs: Viettel to launch 4G in April, 3 Indonesia expands LTE to 227 cities & more
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association