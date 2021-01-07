 Viettel eyes digital drive in sweeping revamp - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Viettel eyes digital drive in sweeping revamp

07 JAN 2021

State-owned Vietnamese operator Viettel unveiled a widescale company rebrand designed to transform its image and push itself as a provider of digital services beyond standard telecoms.

The operator released details of its new strategy at an event earlier today (7 January), which will see it reposition to promote products deemed key for domestic digital society initiatives.

Its move follows the creation of six business strands in 2020 focused on areas outside traditional communications comprising: digital infrastructure; digital solutions; content services; finance; cyber​​security; and the enterprise sector.

In a statement, Viettel said it aimed to pioneer the creation of a digital society in Vietnam after already “completing the mission of universalising telecommunications services”.

Explaining the reason for the rebrand, it noted: “Customers perceive Viettel as a kind, reliable, solid, but less active middle-aged person,” adding consumer  knowledge of its “innovative and technological properties” were “quite fuzzy”.

Viettel was the largest operator in the market with 59.6 million connections and a 36 per cent market share at end Q4 2020, GSMA Intelligence estimated.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vietnam operators agree 5G sharing pact

Vietnam positioned for early move to 5G

LG Uplus partners with Viettel on 5G roaming
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association