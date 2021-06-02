Vietnamobile taps IPification mobile ID service - Mobile World Live

Mobile authentication company IPification lined up Vietnamobile to deploy its bank-grade user verification and fraud prevention platform, adding to string of customer wins since June 2020.

Vietnamobile deputy director for international business Ruchira Hewage noted the move was prompted by annual rises in online transaction volumes of 25 per cent over the past three years, and would deliver security and convenience.

IPification CEO Stefan Kostic added the operator is the latest “user-centric partner” on its books, and the first from Vietnam. He noted the “online activies of users globally is skyrocketing” and the company would deliver a secure “authentication and transaction verification solution”.

Over the past 12 months, the Hong Kong-based company forged deals with Smart Axiata in Cambodia and 3 Hong Kong. The mobile authentication service is available in 18 markets with more than 650 million mobile subscribers, IPification stated.

The company verifies users through a unique mobile ID comprised of a phone number, SIM card and device data, and authenticated via the IP address.