Vietnam positioned for early move to 5G - Mobile World Live

Fitch Solutions predicted operators in Vietnam would quickly move to 5G, because the government had prioritised the technology and the nation sports mature handset manufacturing capabilities which offers advantages around device costs.

In a report, the company stated commercial services could be introduced as early as the middle of this year, after trials which commenced in May 2019. It expects the government to boost backing for the technology by creating test beds or through enterprise grants.

Fitch Solutions noted potential delays to launches due to Covid-19 (coronavirus), as operators reduce 5G investments to focus on increasing capacity of their 4G networks, but added the government could pressure the state-owned companies to accelerate next-generation deployments.

To cope with rising usage during a lockdown, Viettel, Vinaphone and Mobifone introduced larger mobile data allocations.

Approvals

While the government hasn’t assigned 5G spectrum or licences, Fitch Solutions noted it could convert the trial licences.

Viettel, which received its trial licence in January 2019, demonstrated the first 5G connection in Vietnam in May 2019.

In March, Mobifone said it completed tests on a pilot 5G network in four cities and was prepared to launch commercial service.

Market leader Viettel, which claims be developing its own 5G gear, is partnering with Ericsson and Nokia, Mobifone is working with Samsung and Vinaphone is using Nokia gear.

Conglomerate Vingroup signed a deal with Fujitsu and Qualcomm in June 2019 to manufacture 5G smartphones in the country. The group started making 4G handsets in December 2018, after acquiring a majority stake in Spain-based device maker BQ.

Fitch Solutions believes the impact of 5G deployments will be greatest in the enterprise segment, particularly in the manufacturing sector, with government initiatives supporting industry uptake.