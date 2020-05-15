 Vietnam positioned for early move to 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Vietnam positioned for early move to 5G

15 MAY 2020

Fitch Solutions predicted operators in Vietnam would quickly move to 5G, because the government had prioritised the technology and the nation sports mature handset manufacturing capabilities which offers advantages around device costs.

In a report, the company stated commercial services could be introduced as early as the middle of this year, after trials which commenced in May 2019. It expects the government to boost backing for the technology by creating test beds or through enterprise grants.

Fitch Solutions noted potential delays to launches due to Covid-19 (coronavirus), as operators reduce 5G investments to focus on increasing capacity of their 4G networks, but added the government could pressure the state-owned companies to accelerate next-generation deployments.

To cope with rising usage during a lockdown, Viettel, Vinaphone and Mobifone introduced larger mobile data allocations.

Approvals
While the government hasn’t assigned 5G spectrum or licences, Fitch Solutions noted it could convert the trial licences.

Viettel, which received its trial licence in January 2019, demonstrated the first 5G connection in Vietnam in May 2019.

In March, Mobifone said it completed tests on a pilot 5G network in four cities and was prepared to launch commercial service.

Market leader Viettel, which claims be developing its own 5G gear, is partnering with Ericsson and Nokia, Mobifone is working with Samsung and Vinaphone is using Nokia gear.

Conglomerate Vingroup signed a deal with Fujitsu and Qualcomm in June 2019 to manufacture 5G smartphones in the country. The group started making 4G handsets in December 2018, after acquiring a majority stake in Spain-based device maker BQ.

Fitch Solutions believes the impact of 5G deployments will be greatest in the enterprise segment, particularly in the manufacturing sector, with government initiatives supporting industry uptake.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Rakuten Mobile delays 5G launch

LG Uplus financials climb on 5G gains

SK Telecom mobile growth fuelled by 5G
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association