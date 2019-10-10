 Vietnam plots 2G shutdown - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Vietnam plots 2G shutdown

10 OCT 2019

Vietnam’s Ministry of Information and Communications outlined a roadmap to begin turning off the country’s 2G networks in early 2022, as it seeks to bolster spectrum stocks for 4G and 5G, VNExpress reported.

Nearly half of the country’s 145 million total mobile subscribers used 2G services at-end September, compared with 55.3 million on 3G and 18.1 million on 4G, GSMA Intelligence data showed.

The ministry aims to improve network efficiency as data consumption rises.

Market leader Viettel received a trial 5G licence in January to use the 3.8GHz and 28GHz bands for tests in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Rival MobiFone also was granted a licence for 5G network tests, while Vinaphone is yet to receive a trial permit.

 

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

