 VHA-TPG merger decision delayed again - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

VHA-TPG merger decision delayed again

22 JAN 2019

Australia’s competition watchdog announced it again postponed making a decision on the proposed merger of Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) and TPG Telecom due to delays in receiving information from them.

In a statement, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said a previous provisional date of 28 March had already been moved to 11 April, and it will confirm the new date when the required information is received.

The regulator in December 2018 pushed back the deadline for a decision by three months to end-March, airing concerns the proposed AUD15 billion ($10.7 billion) merger would reduce competition in the country’s mobile and broadband market.

TPG Telecom is building a mobile network across Australia after acquiring spectrum in December 2017.

VHA and the fixed-line operator announced their plan to merge in late August 2018. The deal requires the approval of both the ACCC and the Foreign Investment Review Board.

Inaki Berroeta, head of VHA, is expected to serve as CEO of the merged company, while TPG Telecom chairman and CEO David Teoh is tipped to become chair.

VHA held a 19 per cent share of Australia’s connections (excluding cellular IoT) at end-December, trailing market leader Telstra (50 per cent) and Singtel-owned Optus (31 per cent), data from GSMA Intelligence showed.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

VHA chief confident of TPG merger approval

ACCC gets tough over operator unlimited claims

Vodafone trial brings 4G to remote Australia
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association