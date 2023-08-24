 US to extend China chipmaking export waivers - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

US to extend China chipmaking export waivers

24 AUG 2023
A microchip installed in a circuit board

US officials reportedly revealed the government will extend one-year exemptions on restrictions blocking companies from exporting advanced semiconductors and chipmaking machinery to China, as voices in the industry warned of the long-term damage such controls could have on companies doing business in the nation.

Nikkei Asia reported the US plans to extend exemptions for Samsung, SK Hynix and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co which are set to expire in October. The length of the new waivers was not revealed, but the news outlet stated there is a push to make them permanent.

In June, The Wall Street Journal reported the US was considering extending the waivers.

The exemptions allow chipmakers to expand their operations in China by importing US equipment and supplies.

With the US considering widening its export controls beyond the most-advanced AI chips, Nvidia CFO Colette Kress said on an earnings call the company believes the current restriction is achieving the intended results.

But she stressed any controls prohibiting the sale of its data centre GPUs to China in the long term “will result in a permanent loss of an opportunity for the US industry to compete and lead in one of the world’s largest markets”.

Kress added Nvidia does not expect additional export restrictions would have an immediate material impact to its financial results in the short term.

US restrictions prompted Nvidia to re-configure its high-end offerings for China.

Current restrictions ban silicon with a chip-to-chip data transfer rate of 600GB/s or high.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association