English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAsiaNews

US DoC moves to block China Mobile licence bid

03 JUL 2018

A US Department of Commerce (DoC) agency recommended the Federal Communications Commission deny a request by China Mobile for an operating licence in the country due to national security concerns.

State-owned China Mobile, the largest mobile operator in the world by subscribers, in 2011 applied for a licence with the FCC to offer telecoms services to the US.

David Redl, assistant secretary for communications and information at the DoC, said in a statement: “After significant engagement with China Mobile, concerns about increased risks to US law enforcement and national security interests were unable to be resolved.”

A lengthy report by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the executive branch agency which advises the president on telecoms and information policy issues, stated: “China Mobile is vulnerable to exploitation, influence and control by the China government, and China Mobile would likely comply with requests made by the Chinese government.”

The report went on to say: “The executive branch believes that granting the authorisation poses an unacceptable risk to US national security and law enforcement, and that risk can be expected to increase over time.”

It said the assessment rests in large part on China’s record of intelligence activities and economic espionage targeting the US, along with the size, technical and financial resources of the operator.

Rising tensions
The recommendation comes during rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. The US government is considering a number of actions to ban the use of equipment from Huawei and other Chinese telecom companies. Politicians also urged Google to end its relationship with Huawei on the grounds the vendor poses a risk to national security.

Last week a group of congressmen said Huawei’s innovation research programme posed a “significant threat to national security” by allowing China to effectively lift research from the US.

The politicians claim Huawei has ties to the Chinese government, which the vendor vehemently denies.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China Tower gets IPO go-ahead

China Mobile, Huawei focus on user experience

Huawei Australia chiefs tackle 5G security concerns
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 4

Mobile Mix: Episode 3

Mobile Mix: Episode 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association