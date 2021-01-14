 US backs away from latest China tech investment ban - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

US backs away from latest China tech investment ban

14 JAN 2021

The US reportedly dropped a plan to add Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent to a list of Chinese companies deemed a security threat, which was being considered as part of a move by President Donald Trump to broaden investment bans on such businesses.

Reuters reported US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin pushed for a softer approach to the president’s crackdown on Chinese companies, and the plan had been scrapped.

The Wall Street Journal wrote last week the US state, defence and treasury departments discussed the impact banning investment in the trio would have on markets.

While Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent appear to be off the hook, the US administration accelerated a deadline for domestic investors to ditch their holdings in companies on the list to 11 November. Previously, investors were required to stop purchasing the shares by that date.

Huawei, China Mobile and China Telecom are among the companies on the list.

This week the New York Stock Exchange delisted China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom, while President Trump last week issued an order blocking transactions with eight Chinese-backed apps.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Baidu, Geely forge smart electric vehicle venture

US mulls barring investment in Alibaba, Tencent

Trump targets Chinese payment apps
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association