 UAE investor commits $500M to EdgePoint - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

UAE investor commits $500M to EdgePoint

09 JUL 2021

A subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) acquired a minority interest and committed to investing $500 million in EdgePoint Infrastructure, a Singapore-based venture which is aggressively expanding in Southeast Asia.

The sovereign wealth fund issued a statement in which it explained its investment will back the tower company’s growth, which is expected to include acquisitions and the development of new sites.

Khadem Al Remeithi, executive director of real estate for ADIA’s Infrastructure Department, said: “We believe this platform can play an important role in increasing both the capacity and coverage of digital services in the region”, particularly in Indonesia where regulatory changes are encouraging international investors to explore opportunities.

The tower company was established by former edotco CEO Suresh Sidhu and global investment company Digital Colony in November 2020 and acquired more than 10,000 sites.

In late May, EdgePoint Infrastructure purchased Asiaspace’s tower assets in Malaysia and in recent months accumulated a majority stake in Indonesian tower company Centratama, which manages about 3,300 towers.

EdgePoint Infrastructure’s Indonesian subsidiary closed a $750 million deal with Indosat Ooredoo for more than 4,200 towers in March.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

NTT seeks 5G boost through tower sale

Telstra sells chunk of tower business

Edgepoint acquires Asiaspace tower assets
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association