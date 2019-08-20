 Twitter, Facebook target China propaganda accounts - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Twitter, Facebook target China propaganda accounts

20 AUG 2019

Twitter and Facebook accused China of spreading disinformation in an attempt to undermine ongoing protests in Hong Kong, as they removed hundreds of accounts allegedly linked to a state-backed scheme.

In a blog post, Twitter said it suspended a cluster of 936 accounts based in China, which acted in concert to “sow political discord” and doubts about “the legitimacy and political positions of the protest movement”. It added an investigation yielded “reliable evidence” the activity was part of a “coordinated state-backed operation”.

The accounts were reportedly part of a larger network of around 200,000 spam accounts, most of which were suspended before they engaged in substantial activity.

Twitter said all of the suspensions were issued for violations of its platform manipulation policy, which prohibits spam, coordinated activity, fake accounts and evasive action.

Based on a tip from Twitter, Facebook said it similarly uncovered three Groups, seven Pages and five individual accounts linked to the Chinese government which were involved in “coordinated inauthentic behaviour”. The Pages amassed a following of around 15,500, while the Groups had around 2,200 members.

Nathaniel Gleicher, head of Facebook cybersecurity policy, said in a blog post the accounts were removed based on their activity, rather than the content they posted: “The people behind this activity coordinated with one another and used fake accounts to misrepresent themselves, and that was the basis for our action.”

He added Facebook would continue to monitor the situation and take action as needed.

In June, China was accused of launching a cyberattack against messaging app Telegram to interrupt communications between demonstrators in Hong Kong.

Policy shift
In response to the discovery, Twitter announced it will no longer accept ads from state-sponsored media outlets.

The company said its new ad policy will apply to media entities which are “financially or editorially controlled” by the government. However, it noted taxpayer-funded entities, including independent public broadcasters, will be exempt.

Those impacted by the new policy will be notified “in the coming days” and will have 30 days to exit Twitter’s advertising platform before being removed.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

WhatsApp hunts for mobile payments partners

Guangzhou accelerates 5G coverage target

Apple explores move away from China
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Samsung’s vision of the future

Mobile Mix: Samsung sizes up

Mobile Mix: Waves in Washington

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association