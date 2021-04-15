 TSMC braced for continued chip shortages - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

TSMC braced for continued chip shortages

15 APR 2021

Taiwan-based chipmaker TSMC raised its revenue growth forecast and capex budget for 2021 after recording double-digit gains in profit and sales in the first quarter.

In an earnings call, CFO Wendell Huang said it will boost 2021 capex to $30 billion from $17.1 billion in 2020 and up on a previous allocation of $25 billion to $28 billion.

It spent $8.8 billion during Q1, up 28.8 per cent year-on-year.

The contract chipmaker is a major supplier for Apple and Qualcomm, and warned a global chip shortage would likely persist until 2022, which prompted its capex decision.

With continued supply uncertainties, Huang said it expects customers to prepare higher levels of inventories, resulting in its capacity remaining tight throughout the year.

Net profit in Q1 increased 19.4 per cent to TWD139.7 billion ($4.9 billion). Consolidated revenue rose 16.7 per cent to TWD362.4 billion, with strong demand for its high-performance computing (HPC) chips offsetting weaker sales of smartphone components.

The company forecast revenue in the current quarter would rise 24 per cent to 27 per cent to between $12.9 billion and $13.2 billion, and raised its full-year guidance to about 20 per cent growth from the mid-teens predicted in January.

Smartphone chips accounted for 45 per cent of total revenue in Q1 compared with 49 per cent in the comparable 2020 period, with HPC up from 30 per cent to 35 per cent.

Revenue from its IoT and automotive platforms remained at 9 per cent and 4 per cent of sales respectively.

Sales to China dropped from 22 per cent to 6 per cent, with North America up from 56 per cent to 67 per cent and Asia Pacific rising from 11 per cent to 17 per cent.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

TSMC presses-on with US expansion plan

TSMC ups full year earnings expectations

Japan targets global chipmakers for domestic project
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association