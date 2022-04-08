 TSMC sales hit record in Q1 - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

TSMC sales hit record in Q1

08 APR 2022

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) registered its highest-ever revenue in the first quarter, with sales coming in near the high end of aggressive guidance due to strong demand and rising prices.

Revenue of TWD491.1 billion ($17 billion) was up 35.5 per cent year-on-year, exceeding a forecast TSMC issued in January predicting a rise of between 29 per cent and 33 per cent.

Taiwan-headquartered TSMC is scheduled to report its full quarterly earnings on 14 April.

The contract chipmaker is a major component supplier for top smartphone makers including Samsung and Apple.

It unveiled plans in January to increase capex to $40 billion to $44 billion compared with $30.4 billion in 2021 to keep pace with demand.

Rival global contract chipmaker United Microelectronics booked a 34.6 per cent increase in Q1 revenue to TWD63.4 billion.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

