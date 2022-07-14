 TSMC profit surges to record level - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

TSMC profit surges to record level

14 JUL 2022

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) registered growth in profit and revenue in Q2, benefitting from a surge in demand for chips across a range of industries.

Net income attributable to shareholders grew 76.4 per cent year-on-year to a record TWD237 billion ($7.9 billion), while consolidated revenue was up 43.5 per cent to TWD534.1 billion.

TSMC raised its revenue forecast for the full year from 30 per cent set in early June to the mid-30 per cent range, Bloomberg reported.

The contract chipmaker stated in its earnings release shipments of 5nm chips accounted for 21 per cent of total wafer revenue, while 7nm components made up 30 per cent.

TSMC is a major supplier for companies including Apple, Nvidia and AMD.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

