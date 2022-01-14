 TSMC plots capex splurge - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

TSMC plots capex splurge

14 JAN 2022

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) revealed plans to hike capex by between $10 billion and $14 billion this year, funding a ramp in capacity to meet high demand.

The contract chipmaker earmarked capex of $40 billion to $44 billion compared with $30.4 billion in 2021. It predicted Q1 revenue would be 29 per cent to 33 per cent higher year-on-year, in a range of $16.6 billion to $17.2 billion.

On an earnings call, CEO CC Wei predicted “another strong growth year for TSMC” and forecast the semiconductor market excluding memory chips would grow by around 9 per cent over 2021.

Foundry industry growth is expected to be close to 20 per cent.

Net income in Q4 2021 increased 16.4 per cent to TWD166.2 billion ($6 billion), while consolidated revenue grew 21.2 per cent to TWD438.2 billion. Shipments of 5nm chips accounted for 23 per cent of total wafer revenue and 7nm made up 27 per cent.

CFO Wendell Huang added it expects business in Q1 to be supported by demand for high-performance computing chips, continued recovery in the automotive segment and milder smartphone seasonality than in recent years.

TSMC is a long-time component supplier for top smartphone makers including Samsung and Apple.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Samsung forecasts Q4 profit jump

TSMC to make 5G modems for iPhone

Sony, TSMC consider joint $7B chip factory move
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association