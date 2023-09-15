TSMC advances renewable energy targets

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) upped its sustainability timetable, aiming to use 100 per cent renewable energy for its global operations by 2040, ten years ahead of its original target.

It also increased a target for company-wide renewable energy consumption from 40 per cent by 2030 to 60 per cent.

The company is a member the global renewable energy initiative RE100 and previously targeted net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

TSMC chair and head of its ESG steering committee Mark Liu stated it will continue to strengthen its green management and innovation, along with collaborating on supply chain improvements and accelerating adoption of renewable energy “to steadily reach our goal of net zero emissions by 2050”.

It aims to stop growth in carbon emissions and begin reducing them in 2025, targeting a return to the levels of 2020 by 2030. Progress will be evaluated annually and adjustments made where needed.

TSMC signed renewable energy joint procurement contract with ARK Power in April.

It aims for 25 per cent of power at its fabrication sites and 100 per cent at other facilities to be from renewable sources by 2030.