English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

True selects Ericsson to boost indoor coverage

26 MAY 2017

Thailand’s second largest mobile operator True selected Sweden-based Ericsson to improve its indoor coverage across the country using the vendor’s dual-band small cells.

The kit, part of Ericsson’s Radio Dot portfolio, combines two frequency bands in one cell, or Dot, to simplify deployment, reduce cabling costs and leverage available spectrum, the vendor said in a statement. The system integrates with the outdoor macro network and enables multi-band deployments and carrier aggregation.

True’s deployment will focus on the northern, southern and central regions of Thailand, with the first rollouts in hospitals, shopping malls and hotels.

Pakpong Akaniwan, True’s CTO, said in-building coverage is crucial to the success of mobile operators, as it not only creates customer satisfaction, but also becomes a point of differentiation from competitors.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

TOT selects dtac to deploy 4G service

Celcom, Ericsson conduct first 5G trial in Malaysia

True Q1 profit drops, but data drives revenue growth
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association