True selects Ericsson to boost indoor coverage

Thailand’s second largest mobile operator True selected Sweden-based Ericsson to improve its indoor coverage across the country using the vendor’s dual-band small cells.

The kit, part of Ericsson’s Radio Dot portfolio, combines two frequency bands in one cell, or Dot, to simplify deployment, reduce cabling costs and leverage available spectrum, the vendor said in a statement. The system integrates with the outdoor macro network and enables multi-band deployments and carrier aggregation.

True’s deployment will focus on the northern, southern and central regions of Thailand, with the first rollouts in hospitals, shopping malls and hotels.

Pakpong Akaniwan, True’s CTO, said in-building coverage is crucial to the success of mobile operators, as it not only creates customer satisfaction, but also becomes a point of differentiation from competitors.