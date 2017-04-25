English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

True overtakes dtac as 2nd largest Thai operator

25 APR 2017

True Move, long the third ranked mobile player in Thailand, edged ahead of dtac in the opening quarter of 2017, boosting its market share to 26.5 per cent – marginally ahead of its Telenor-owned rival, which shed nearly 1 million customers in the year to end-March.

GSMA Intelligence (GSMAi) figures show True increased its market share by 3.1 percentage points as it added 4.5 million mobile subscribers year-on-year to end Q1 with 24.8 million.

Dtac reported its user base fell 4.5 per cent year-on-year in Q1 to 24.3 million, cutting its market share from 29.3 per cent in Q1 2016 to 26.2 per cent last quarter.

True’s Q4 2016 results released in late February said it added 5.4 million subscribers in 2016, representing 75 per cent of the industry’s net adds. True doesn’t report Q1 results until 15 May.

GSMAi data show both operators ended 2016 with 24.5 million subs and a 26.5 per cent (rounded) market share.

Meanwhile, market leader AIS maintained its market share at about 45 per cent in the year to end-March.

In the 4G segment, dtac said it had 5.9 million LTE subs at end-March, accounting for 24 per of its total user base, while True claimed to have about 10 million (40 per cent of total subs) and AIS had 11.8 million (28 per cent).

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Dtac Q1 profit plunges, subs base continues to fall

Thai operator fingerprint scan deadline set for May

Fitch says 4G deal with TOT crucial for dtac
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association