 True offloads $512M in infrastructure assets - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

True offloads $512M in infrastructure assets

30 AUG 2019

True Move, the second largest mobile operator in Thailand, completed the sale of additional infrastructure assets valued at THB15.7 billion ($512 million) to the Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund.

In a stock market filing, the operator said the asset sale included 788 telecoms towers, 1,795km of optical-fibre cable for mobile access and about 3,700km of fibre for FTTx access.

True Move will lease some slots in the towers and about 80 per cent of the fibre until September 2033.

The operator, with a 32 per cent market share by subscribers, offloaded 2,589 towers and 27,368km of fibre to the fund in May 2018.

The infrastructure fund was listed on the Thai Stock Exchange in 2013.

The operator also purchased new shares issued by the fund valued at THB4.74 billion, keeping its total interest in the investment vehicle at about 30 per cent.

