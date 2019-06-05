 True off hook in CAT compensation case - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

True off hook in CAT compensation case

05 JUN 2019

Thai mobile operator True Move was handed a second favourable legal decision in five days, with a tribunal dismissing a claim filed by CAT Telecom seeking compensation for underpayment of a revenue share related to a concession with the state-run company.

CAT Telecom made the arbitration claim in September 2011 seeking THB11.95 billion ($381 million) for unpaid revenue, arguing True Move deducted interconnection charges before calculating the payment.

The arbitral tribunal ruled that since the charges are a type of expense, not revenue, the operator is not required to make the payment, True Move said in a stock market filing.

Last week the Central Administrative Court dismissed a case filed by TOT seeking unpaid access charges from True Move, declaring the access charge rate runs contrary to regulations.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

