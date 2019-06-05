True off hook in CAT compensation case - Mobile World Live

Thai mobile operator True Move was handed a second favourable legal decision in five days, with a tribunal dismissing a claim filed by CAT Telecom seeking compensation for underpayment of a revenue share related to a concession with the state-run company.

CAT Telecom made the arbitration claim in September 2011 seeking THB11.95 billion ($381 million) for unpaid revenue, arguing True Move deducted interconnection charges before calculating the payment.

The arbitral tribunal ruled that since the charges are a type of expense, not revenue, the operator is not required to make the payment, True Move said in a stock market filing.

Last week the Central Administrative Court dismissed a case filed by TOT seeking unpaid access charges from True Move, declaring the access charge rate runs contrary to regulations.