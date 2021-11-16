True highlights 5G gains as revenue growth stalls

Thailand-based True Group recorded strong momentum in the post-paid segment during Q3 despite weakness in other businesses, as a wider range of handsets drove uptake of 5G service to 1.5 million users, 14 per cent of its contract total.

The operator posted a THB602.8 million ($18.4 million) net loss compared with a THB104.2 million profit in 3Q 2020 due to a one-off gain from an asset sale. Excluding this, its bottom-line improved 57 per cent.

Consolidated service revenue fell 1.1 per cent to THB26.2 billion and product sales increased 7.9 per cent to THB3.2 billion. The operator stated weakness was mainly seen in the price-sensitive prepaid and pay-TV markets, while core 5G, broadband and digital businesses expanded.

Mobile service revenue was flat at THB19.8 billion, following a decline in prepaid due to continued economic pressures and tightened Covid-19 (coronavirus) restriction measures. Its post-paid business grew, giving ARPU an uplift, though it did not disclose figures.

The operator stated cost restructuring efforts progressed well and core operating expenses fell 8 per cent.

Mobile unit True Move ended September with a total customer base of 32 million, with post-paid rising 16.1 per cent to 10.8 million on the back of strong 5G uptake and prepaid up 1.9 per cent to 21.2 million.