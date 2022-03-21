 True, dtac tie-up nears shareholder vote - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

True, dtac tie-up nears shareholder vote

21 MAR 2022

True Corp and dtac outlined the process for moving ahead with a proposed merger, with the companies to hold a joint shareholders’ meeting on 4 April to propose and determine the name of the new entity after securing approval of the tie-up from each company’s investors the same day.

In a joint statement, the Thai operators noted the deal is expected to be completed by September. Following the shareholder vote, each company needs to notify its creditors, which have two months to object to the deal.

The timeframe assumes all regulatory approvals will be secured.

Kiatnakin Phatra Securities, an independent financial adviser appointed by True, forecast in a report for shareholders mobile ARPU will grow 5 per cent annually after the full launch of 5G service in 2022, but expects the growth to slow to 1 per cent after 2023, with no new mobile service on the horizon.

Network boost
The operators suggested a merger is likely to increase the quality of telecoms infrastructure and services in the country, given their combined spectrum holdings. They argued the new company will benefit from improved efficiencies in operating and capital costs when deploying 5G, allowing it to spread the high fixed investment over a larger customer base and be in a position to roll out the network more quickly.

Last month, the boards of both companies approved the deal and filed a merger notification with the regulator. A subcommittee was appointed in early March and as until May to examine the deal and make any recommendations.

The combination of the two companies will give the new entity a market share of about 53 per cent based on the operators’ mobile connections at end-2021, ahead of current market leader AIS with a 46 per cent share.

True’s parent company Charoen Pokphand Group will take a near 29 per cent stake, dtac will hold a 19.6 per cent interest and China Mobile a 10.4 per cent share.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Blog: Will True-dtac merger harm Thai consumers?

True, dtac tie-up draws regulatory scrutiny

Dtac hit by pandemic restrictions
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association