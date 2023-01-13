 True, dtac merger nears completion - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

True, dtac merger nears completion

13 JAN 2023

A long-planned merger of True Corp and dtac was tipped to be completed by the end of March, with the companies agreeing to hold a shareholders’ meeting on 23 February to finalise the corporate structure.

In separate stock market filings, the two operators said they are working together to implement conditions prescribed by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

Their boards stated the merged business will be named True Corp, with the existing True Move and dtac brands to be maintained for at least the next three years.

At the meeting next month, the board will vote on the CEO and deputy CEO, and elect new directors for the merged company. The companies nominated c

Current True Corp co-president Manat Manavutiveth is nominated as CEO and dtac chief Sharad Mehrotra as deputy.

The NBTC approved the deal in October 2022 nearly a year after it was first considered.

GSMA Intelligence estimates for Q4 2022 put the combined entity’s share of mobile connections at 53.9 per cent, with current market leader AIS on 45.2 per cent.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

