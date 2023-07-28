 True Corp posts loss as costs soar - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

True Corp posts loss as costs soar

28 JUL 2023

True Corp more than doubled its 5G user base year-on-year in Q2, but a spike in expenses including merger integration costs resulted in a significant net loss.

The company stated 5G population coverage hit 90 per cent by end-June, with 8.3 million subscribers compared with 3.4 million in Q2 2022.

It stated 5G ARPU continued to be 10 per cent 15 per cent more than other technologies, mainly driven by device bundling.

Prepaid ARPU remained at THB104 per month and post-paid at THB416.

A net loss of THB2.3 billion ($67.4 million) compared with a profit of THB2.6 billion in Q2 2022, with revenue falling 8.8 per cent to THB49.1 billion.

True attributed the loss to a reversal of deferred tax assets on losses from a subsidiary, higher depreciation and amortisation expenses, and integration costs of about THB250 million.

It explained it benefitted from larger economies of scale, which optimised capex and resulted in savings of THB3 billion since the merger with Telenor unit dtac in March.

Mobile service revenue declined 2 per cent to THB31.8 billion.

Online sales were flat at THB5.8 billion and pay-TV dropped 4.7 per cent to THB1.6 billion.

Capex hit THB3.4 billion, with the full-year outlay expected to be between THB25 billion and THB30 billion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Rakuten Mobile tops Japan 5G data rates

GSMA predicts APAC 5G user jump

Maxis set for 5G deal with state-run provider
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association