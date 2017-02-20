English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
CES 2017
MWC 2016
MWL TV 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

True CEO takes on chairman role

20 FEB 2017

Suphachai Chearavanont (pictured), the long-serving president and CEO of Thailand’s third largest operator True Corp, was named chairman of the company’s executive committee.

Vichaow Rakphongphairoj and Adhiruth Thothaveesansuk were also appointed co-presidents at True. Vichaow is responsible for the operator’s commercial business, including mobile, broadband and pay-TV, while Adhiruth will take charge of the operations side covering everything IT, networks and customer service, the The Nation reported.

Suphachai was recently named CEO of Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, one of the largest conglomerates in Asia and the parent company of True with a 56 per cent stake. Suphachai, who is also vice chairman of CP Group, is a son of the the group’s chairman, Dhanin Chearavanont, Thailand’s richest person.

China Mobile acquired an 18 per cent state in True in 2014 for THB28.6 billion ($880 million).

True Mobile’s market share increased by 3 percentage points to 25 per cent year-on-year since Q4 2015. It trails number two dtac by just 2 percentage points and market leader AIS by 20 points, according to GSMA Intelligence.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Smartphone adoption in Asia tops 50%

Dtac discusses 2.3GHz mobile broadband with TOT

SEA market update: Malaysia falls, Myanmar booms
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 Preview

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association