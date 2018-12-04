Transatel selects Optus for Australia IoT push

Optus announced Transatel, a leading European mobile virtual network enabler, appointed the operator’s wholesale unit as its exclusive network partner for the launch of IoT services in Australia.

Under the three-year agreement, Transatel will offer inbound data roaming to its customers’ end-users in Australia using the operator’s mobile network. Optus Wholesale will also provide operational and business support.

In a statement, Optus said the agreement is the first of its kind for its wholesale unit and “represents a major step forward in the evolution of Optus Wholesale IoT product suite”.

John Castro, acting MD of Optus Wholesale and Satellite, said the agreement “provides a foundation for global connectivity in Australia, helping industries and consumers capitalise on the growing IoT market”.

Transatel provides network-agnostic access for connected devices ranging from laptops and tablets through to cars, trucks and industrial machinery. Its agreements with regional providers enables end-users in more than 140 markets to connect to cellular networks at local rates.

Jacques Bonifay, Transatel CEO, said: “We’re excited to partner with Optus Wholesale in preparing the future of IoT and cellular connectivity.”