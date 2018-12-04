English
HomeAsiaNews

Transatel selects Optus for Australia IoT push

04 DEC 2018

Optus announced Transatel, a leading European mobile virtual network enabler, appointed the operator’s wholesale unit as its exclusive network partner for the launch of IoT services in Australia.

Under the three-year agreement, Transatel will offer inbound data roaming to its customers’ end-users in Australia using the operator’s mobile network. Optus Wholesale will also provide operational and business support.

In a statement, Optus said the agreement is the first of its kind for its wholesale unit and “represents a major step forward in the evolution of Optus Wholesale IoT product suite”.

John Castro, acting MD of Optus Wholesale and Satellite, said the agreement “provides a foundation for global connectivity in Australia, helping industries and consumers capitalise on the growing IoT market”.

Transatel provides network-agnostic access for connected devices ranging from laptops and tablets through to cars, trucks and industrial machinery. Its agreements with regional providers enables end-users in more than 140 markets to connect to cellular networks at local rates.

Jacques Bonifay, Transatel CEO, said: “We’re excited to partner with Optus Wholesale in preparing the future of IoT and cellular connectivity.”

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

