English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

TRAI slashes spectrum prices to attract bidders

02 AUG 2018

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recommended releasing more than 8,500MHz of spectrum across nine bands, including the 3.6GHz 5G frequency, for the country’s next auction.

TRAI didn’t suggest a date for the sale, which could generate as much as INR5 trillion ($73 billion) if all available lots are sold at the reserve price, The Economic Times (ET) said.

The agency called for the 5G spectrum to be sold at INR4.92 billion per MHz in 20MHz blocks and recommended a 100MHz cap on the band per bidder. It said the country’s revised spectrum limits (an overall cap of 35 per cent and a 50 per cent cap on the combined spectrum holding in sub-1GHz bands) should be extended to the 3.6GHz band.

To attract interest and avoid a repeat of a spectrum auction in October 2016, when 60 per cent of the available airwaves went unsold, TRAI reduced the reserve prices of most of the bands. It slashed the base price of 700MHz spectrum by 43 per cent to INR65.7 billion per MHz, ET reported. In 2016 there were no bidders for the 700MHz band due to a high reserve price.

Despite the price cuts, analysts say the 5G and 700MHz base prices remain high by international standards and expect interest in the bands to be weak.

The country’s mobile operators are in the midst of a fierce price war following the entry of Reliance Jio in September 2016, with the top three players burdened by heavy debt and declining profitability.

TRAI’s recommendations need to be approved by the Department of Telecommunications before the cabinet gives the final green light.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Dtac profit falls, weighs options on auctions

Blog: Thailand still in denial over spectrum pricing

Australian regulator starts 5G licensing consultation
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 8

Mobile Mix: Episode 7

Feature: Mobile 360 Africa 2018 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association