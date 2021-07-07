 TPG, Telstra harmonise spectrum to boost data rates - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

TPG, Telstra harmonise spectrum to boost data rates

07 JUL 2021

Australian operators TPG Telecom and Telstra harmonised their spectrum holdings in the 1800MHz and 2100MHz bands, increasing mobile data rates in six cities by up to 20 per cent.

The project involved the defragmentation of spectrum to achieve contiguous holdings for each operator in Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra, Darwin and Hobart.

TPG Telecom stated boosting the connections and reducing fragmentation delivers higher network data rates.

Barry Kezik, executive GM for TPG Telecom’s Mobile and Fixed Networks, said it observed a 10 per cent to 20 per cent improvement in mobile data speeds, without giving a specific rate.

He added this is an example of operators “constructively working together” to give customers improved services.

Kezik noted while contiguous spectrum is an industry objective, operators’ holdings are sometimes split into two or more fragments within a frequency band. “Successive spectrum allocations over a number of years has been a reason for this.”

For example, he said allocations in 2016 and 2017 made contiguity difficult to achieve automatically and required the additional step of harmonisation.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

TPG Telecom unveils 5G innovation lab

TPG lights SA 5G service on 700MHz band

Telstra sells chunk of tower business
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association