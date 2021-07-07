 TPG Telecom unveils 5G innovation lab - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

TPG Telecom unveils 5G innovation lab

07 JUL 2021

TPG Telecom opened an innovation laboratory in Sydney to give equipment suppliers a single site to trial emerging 5G technologies, with Samsung the first to use the facility to test its virtualised RAN (vRAN) on 26GHz spectrum.

The lab comprises a data centre and rooftop mobile site. It will be used for benchmarking and establishing the potential return on investment of different vendors’ radio technologies through trials.

GM for Mobile and Fixed Networks Barry Kezik said the facility will enable TPG Telecom to “evaluate innovations in 5G network infrastructure to deliver better customer experience with lower cost” and unlock the technology’s “high throughput and ultra-low latency capabilities for industry verticals”.

For the vRAN trial, the operator will use Samsung’s integrated mmWave equipment, which combines baseband, radio and antenna units in a single form-factor, to deliver mobile and fixed wireless services.

TPG Telecom CEO Inaki Berroeta said deploying mmWave spectrum on its 5G network together with vRAN allows it “to develop exciting 5G use cases” for industry verticals and enable the delivery of even faster speeds and greater capacity”.

The operator acquired 26GHz spectrum for AUD108.2 million ($81.1 million) in an auction in April.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Samsung expects Q2 earnings surge

TPG, Telstra harmonise spectrum to boost data rates

TPG lights SA 5G service on 700MHz band
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association