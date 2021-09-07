 TPG Telecom taps Ericsson for SA 5G core - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

TPG Telecom taps Ericsson for SA 5G core

07 SEP 2021

TPG Telecom selected Ericsson to supply a standalone (SA) 5G core network after the vendor completed a multi-year virtualisation programme allowing the operator to migrate its entire 4G and 5G customer base to a single platform.

In a joint statement, TPG Telecom explained Ericsson will deploy its cloud-native, dual-mode 5G core, with the goal of taking population coverage in ten of Australia’s largest cities and regions to 85 per cent by the end of this year.

Barry Kezik, TPG Telecom executive GM for mobile and fixed networks, stated the virtualisation of its core network enabled it to fast-track the 5G rollout without disrupting 4G services.

“By introducing our new 5G core network, we are ensuring that we can significantly expand our 5G coverage, whilst introducing new and innovative 5G industry applications that are tailored to enterprises.”

Emilio Romeo, head of Ericsson Australia and New Zealand, added virtualising TPG Telecom’s core network will be critical in “unleashing the potential of 5G” by delivering tailored services through network slicing and edge capabilities.

TPG Telecom stated 5G service is available in selected areas of more than 700 suburbs, with around 1,600 sites in the planning and design phase.

In July, TPG Telecom and Nokia lit an SA 5G service in the 700MHz band in parts of Sydney.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Indian operator group backs TRAI network goals

SmarTone books profit, warns on challenging outlook

TPG Telecom results hit by Covid-19 restrictions
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association