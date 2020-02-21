 TPG Telecom partners Rakuten on OpenRAN - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

TPG Telecom partners Rakuten on OpenRAN

21 FEB 2020

Singapore newcomer TPG Telecom selected Japan’s fourth operator Rakuten Mobile as its partner to run OpenRAN trials on a new network in the city state, advancing toward a 4G service launch this year.

While the newcomer aims to launch a 4G network during 2020, GM and acting CEO Richard Tan said the trial can help accelerate the adoption of 5G networks with software-defined technology based on open interfaces and community-developed standards running on common hardware.

Australia-based TPG Telecom won a spectrum auction open only to new entrants to the Singapore market in December 2016. It launched a trial network in the city state in 2019, with coverage of 99.7 per cent at end-June.

Rakuten Mobile CTO Tareq Amin noted Singapore’s high fibre density makes it uniquely suited for rapid OpenRAN adoption.

In a statement, the operator said OpenRAN delivers fully programmable RAN capabilities based on general purpose processing platforms and disaggregated software, giving operators more flexibility and a faster pace of innovation.

The company aims to operate the world’s first end-to-end fully virtualised cloud-native network, but is yet to launch a commercial service after delaying a move planned for October 2019.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Asia

Tags

