TPG sets ambitious net-zero targets

Australia-based TPG Telecom targeted reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its entire operation and value chain by 2050, with the near-term goal of cutting direct (Scope 1) and indirect emissions (Scope 2) 95 per cent by 2030.

As part of its long-term efforts to decarbonise its operations, it set the target to reduce its absolute emissions across Scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 90 per cent by 2050. The move is aligned to the Science Based Targets initiative.

Scope 3 covers other indirect emissions generated in upstream and downstream activities, which the operator said it does not directly control but can influence. These account for more than 85 per cent of its emission footprint.

Head of sustainability Ian Lilley explained in a statement it is “essential we do our part to support Australia’s commitment to net-zero and look at new and better ways to reduce the carbon footprint of our networks and our supply chains”.

Initiatives include encouraging suppliers to set their own emissions reduction goals and power its local operations with 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2025.