TPG, Nokia hit 2Gb/s on 26GHz band

Australian operator TPG Telecom and Nokia claimed to have achieved a record uplink data rate of 2Gb/s using mmWave spectrum in a demonstration at the vendor’s lab in Sydney.

In a statement, Nokia explained the demonstration used four 100MHz component carriers in the 26GHz band, running on its AirScale mmWave base station and 5G core.

The base station connected to a 5G device powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 5G modem.

Nokia noted mmWave spectrum will enable operators to offer ultra-high-performance, low-latency services to consumers and industries, citing multi-user 8K video streaming and real-time control of industrial processing as examples.

TPG Telecom CFO Giovanni Chiarelli stated the demonstration was important “as it shows the huge potential of 5G mobile technology and gives a glimpse of the high-speed services” which can be enabled.

Robert Joyce, CTO at Nokia Oceania, added the fast uplink speeds were key to fully realising the benefits of 5G networks. “Pushing the boundaries of 5G with innovative customers like TPG Telecom in Australia is a big part of this journey forward.”

TPG Telecom uses Nokia equipment in a standalone 5G network using the 700MHz band launched in parts of Sydney in 2021.