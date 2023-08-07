 TPG brings in ex-Vodafone NZ CFO - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

TPG brings in ex-Vodafone NZ CFO

07 AUG 2023

Australia-based operator TPG Telecom appointed former Vodafone New Zealand CFO John Boniciolli to the role following the resignation of Grant Dempsey, who is retiring.

In a statement, TPG Telecom noted Dempsey will remain group CFO until the handover on 13 November.

Boniciolli is currently CFO for Domain Holdings Australia, where he has served for seven months. Prior to that he was with Vodafone New Zealand (recently changed to One New Zealand). He also held senior executive positions at Telstra and Lendlease.

TPG Telecom CEO and MD Inaki Berroeta said the company believes Boniciolli’s time with the New Zealand operator and “proven expertise and vision will play a crucial role in driving the next stage of our sustainable growth”.

Dempsey joined TPG Telecom in February 2022.

The operator, which merged with Vodafone Australia in 2020, is the third-largest mobile player in Australia with 5.4 million connections, behind Telstra (17.8 million) and Optus (10.3 million).

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

