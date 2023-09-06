 TPG allows Vocus more time for due diligence - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

TPG allows Vocus more time for due diligence

06 SEP 2023
Harbour in Sydney, Australia, with ships sailing under the harbour bridge and past the city's Opera House, with cityscape in the background

TPG Telecom gave Australia-based fibre company Vocus Group additional time to conduct due diligence regarding an AUD6.3 billion ($4.1 billion) offer to acquire parts of its enterprise, government and wholesale assets, and related fixed infrastructure.

In a stock market filing, TPG Telecom noted it extended the exclusive due diligence period from 6 September to 4 October.

It stated discussions with Vocus Group are “ongoing and incomplete, and security holders should remain aware that the board of TPG has not made any decision to accept any offer”.

TPG Telecom added any agreement on a deal would remain subject to a range of conditions, including standard regulatory approvals.

The operator previously stated it received a number of non-binding expressions of interest in its fixed network infrastructure Vision Network, after a strategic review in October 2022.

GSMA Intelligence data placed TPG Telecom on 5.3 million connections at end-June, compared with 17.4 million for Telstra and 10.3 million Optus.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association