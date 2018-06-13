English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAsiaNews

Toyota backs Grab with $1B investment

13 JUN 2018

Taxi-booking platform Grab announced Toyota will invest $1 billion into the company as the lead investor in its current round of financing.

Grab said in a statement the agreement will enable the companies to strengthen and expand an existing collaboration covering connected cars, and drive expansion of its range of services including GrabFood and GrabPay deeper into Southeast Asia.

As part of the investment, a Toyota executive will be appointed to Grab’s board and an employee will be seconded to Grab as an executive officer.

Grab operates in 217 cities across eight Southeast Asian countries.

The pair will collaborate on connected-car services running on Toyota’s Mobility Service Platform (MSPF) including user-based insurance, financing and predictive maintenance. Telematics-based insurance could reduce costs for Grab drivers, the companies stated.

In March Grab acquired Uber’s Southeast Asia operations, with the US-based company taking a 27.5 per cent stake in Grab and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi joining its board.

Hyundai invested an undisclosed amount in Grab in January as part of a funding round which included investments from SoftBank and Didi Chuxing.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Blog: Smart mobility, AI dominate D.Live discussion

Grab faces hurdles with Uber deal

Grab seeks mobile boost with Uber SEA acquisition
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Feature: GDPR – an enabler of trust or confusion?

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security 2018 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association