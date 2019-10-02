TOT faces fresh court setback in dtac case - Mobile World Live

A Thai court ordered state-owned TOT to pay dtac THB317 million ($10.3 million) in overdue interconnection charges within 60 days.

The verdict by the Central Administrative Court covers interconnect fees dating from 1 January 2011 to 31 October 2011 and includes 7.5 per cent interest per year starting from the date dtac filed the case up to the date payment is made.

TOT has 30 days to appeal the ruling.

The decision follows the same court in late May dismissing separate cases filed by TOT seeking unpaid access charges from the country’s three major mobile operators – AIS, True Move and dtac.

The Central Administrative Court said at the time the access charge runs contrary to the National Broadband and Telecommunications Commission’s notification on interconnection and was no longer valid.