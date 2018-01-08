English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

TOT, AIS ink 2.1GHz spectrum sharing deal

08 JAN 2018

Thai telecoms operators TOT and AIS formalised a spectrum sharing agreement for the market leader to use the state-owned enterprise’s 2.1GHz spectrum to launch commercial service, Bangkok Post reported.

AIS will pay TOT THB3.9 billion ($119 million) a year to use 80 per cent of its 2.1GHz spectrum. AIS will also pay to rent TOT’s towers and 2G equipment. Separate contracts for those rental agreements are expected to be signed later in the year.

TOT can run its own mobile services on the remaining spectrum and also can use AIS’s 16,000 2.1GHz base stations. TOT plans to rebrand its mobile business on the 2.1GHz band from TOT 3G to TOT Mobile by June and aims to increase its subscriber base from 100,000 to 3 million by 2020, the newspaper said.

The two companies have run trial services on the 2.1GHz band since July 2016 as they awaited approval from the government, which came in November.

TOT also received approval from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission late in 2017 to allow dtac, the country’s third largest operator, to launch LTE service on 60MHz of 2.3GHz spectrum held by TOT.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

AIS plans to almost halve 2018 capex

Line Mobile needs no MVNO licence

Thai regulator sets high price for reserve auction
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association