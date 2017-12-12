English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Top brands prosper in flat Vietnam smartphone market

12 DEC 2017

Vietnam’s smartphone market experienced some major shifts in Q3 as new players expanded their shares and penetration reached 51 per cent, Counterpoint Research announced.

Smartphone shipments in the country were flat in Q3 compared with the same period of 2016, but the overall handset market increased 17 per cent year-on-year, with feature phones still accounting for a sizeable market for OEMs to target.

Tarun Pathak, associate director at Counterpoint Research, said HMD Global (which produces Nokia brand devices under licence) and iTel, which entered Vietnam at the beginning of the year, quickly moved into the number four and five positions with 5 per cent and 4 per cent respective shares of the smartphone segment (see chart below, click to enlarge). Both captured share from local brands, which collectively fell to single digits (8 per cent) for the first time ever.
The top five brands accounted for almost four-fifths of smartphone shipments in Q3.

For the full year smartphone shipments are expected to grow 10 per cent.

Samsung dominates
Samsung led the smartphone segment with a 43 per cent share. Oppo was second, capturing 22 per cent of the market. Its best-selling mid-range model, the A37, accounted for nearly 60 per cent of its sales in the quarter. Vivo was third with a 5 per cent share.

The smartphone market in Vietnam is driven by the fast-growing $100 to $150 segment, which account for nearly a third of shipments. The premium segment ($400 and over) continues to do well, mainly driven by Samsung and Apple and a growing trend of paying for flagship devices on installment schemes at zero interest.

For HMD Global, the Nokia 3 was its best-selling device, while for iTel it was the S11 Plus.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Samsung ramps high-tier smartphone storage output

Samsung acquires Korean AI start-up

Docomo, Samsung sign patent licensing deal
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association